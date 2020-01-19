Columbus fire chief offers tips for safe space heater usage

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With the frigid temperatures, there’s a good chance some residents are using space heaters.

However, officials warn that if they’re not used properly, they can be dangerous.

It’s estimated that space heaters are linked to thousands of fires every year.

In March 2019, a fire at an apartment building was caused by the improper use of a space heater, according to investigators.

Fire officials said the space heater was not plugged in properly.

If you’re going to be using a space heater, the fire department has some advice.

First, make sure it is at least three feet away from anything flammable. Second, make sure the cords are in good shape and plug them directly into the wall.

The March fire started when the space heater was plugged into a thin extension cord buried underneath clothing next to a bed.

“If you’re using a space heater, we want you to make sure it’s relatively newer,” said Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin. “Something that’s 20 years old probably is time to be replaced. You can test the safety of these things by turning it on and then tip it over, and make sure it shuts off if it gets tipped over. If it doesn’t, it probably needs to be replaced with one that’s got a safety switch in case they get knocked over.”

Martin also said residents should avoid using their ovens or other cooking appliances to heat homes.