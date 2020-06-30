Columbus Fire Chief: Illegal fireworks sale halted by investigators

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Fire and Explosive Investigation Unit has confiscated approximately $3,000 in fireworks that were being illegally sold from the back of a box truck.

According to Columbus Fire Chief Steve Martin, the fireworks were being illegally sold from the back of the truck at the McGuffey Market on McGuffey Road.

Investigators will be working with prosecuting attorneys to decide what charges will be filed against the two people who were selling the fireworks, Martin said.

Martin said the two people could face charges of selling fireworks without a license, a first-degree misdemeanor punishable by a maximum $1,000 fine and/or a year in jail for every firework confiscated.

Martin said there were 5,500 fireworks found in the truck.

