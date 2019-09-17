Columbus Fire Chief: Homemade fireworks started fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man who made homemade fireworks at his house sparked a grass fire Monday, the Columbus Fire Chief said.

Firefighters were called to a large grass fire on the 2300 block of North Fourth Street at approximately 2:15 p.m.

Fire Chief Steve Martin said investigators were able to determine the fire was caused by a homemade firework.

Firefighters were able to find the person responsible and went to his home, where they allegedly discovered chemicals for making fireworks.

Columbus Police will be guarding the property overnight before it is released back to the owner, Martin said.

Martin said there were different chemicals and chemical compounds found on the property.