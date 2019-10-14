Columbus fire battalion chief on leave after accusations of sexual harassment

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus fire department battalion chief has been put on leave after being accused of sexual harassment.

According to Columbus Fire Chief Steven Martin, the firefighter was placed on paid administrative leave after being accused by several female employees of sexual harassment.

Martin said Columbus Police are investigating the allegations to determine if criminal charges will be filed.

If no criminal charges are filed, the investigation will be turned over to the fire division to carry out an administrative investigation, Martin said in a statement.

The firefighter is no longer working at the station, Martin said.

The firefighter is not being named because criminal charges have not been filed.