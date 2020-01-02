Two dead, child unaccounted for after southeast Columbus house fire

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– Columbus Fire offices say at least two people are confirmed dead and a child is missing after a house fire on Retriever Rd.

According to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin, it appeared there was an explosion inside the house.

Two adults were found dead inside. The first was confirmed dead at 7:40 p.m. and the second around 7:53 p.m.

Neighbors told firefighters that two adults and three children lived in the home. Two of the children are accounted for and were not home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters are still searching for the third child, who is believed to still be inside the house.

No description of the child was provided.

