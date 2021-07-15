Columbus Fiery Foods Festival returning to downtown in a blaze of glory

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A spicy summer food festival is making a return to downtown Columbus for 2021.

The local event firm behind festivals like The Columbus Food Truck Festival and Columbus Summer Wine Festival, along with local radio station CD929FM have announced the Columbus Fiery Foods Festival will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m and Sunday, Aug. 29. from Noon – 7 p.m.

A release states vendors including “restaurants, hot sauce makers, salsa makers, and exhibitors from around the country” will be lined up along downtown’s Main Street Bridge, located at 303 West Main Street, for the two-day event.

Mike Gallicchio, co-founder and president of event firm MGN, promises hot-food lovers this event will deliver when it comes to scorching taste buds.

“We’re looking forward to bringing this festival back. After a year with very few events, we know we have many “chiliheads” in Columbus ready for some heat and we’re ready to bring it,” said Gallicchio.

Along with food, crafts and entertainment, festival-goers will also have the chance to show off their abilities to tolerate mouth-burning cuisine. According to organizers, the weekend event will include numerous eating contests “including, but not limited to, Hot Pizza Eating, Hot Wing Eating, and Hot Pepper Eating.” The details of the contests are “scheduled to be released in early August via Facebook @colsfieryfoodsfest.”

The cost of the event is $10 per person, children 12 and younger are free with a paid adult admission. Also, from now to Aug. 16, or while supplies last, attendees can get a special General Admission presale ticket for $5.

Organizers note the festival is “partnering with children’s charity CD102.5 for the Kids and a portion of the proceeds will be donated.” CD102.5 for the Kids states it makes donations to “accredited organizations that provide support and assistance to children and families in the Central Ohio area.”

Tickets are available online at columbusfieryfoods.com or through Eventbrite by searching “Columbus Fiery Foods Festival.”

Restaurants, vendors and sponsors can apply to be part of the event. Organizers recommend visiting columbusfieryfoods.com or contacting Mike Gallicchio at mike@mikegallicchionow.com.