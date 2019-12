COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say the death of a 2-month-old girl Wednesday has been ruled a homicide.

According to police, homicide detectives were notified of a baby’s death at Doctor’s West Hospital. An autopsy revealed the death of Janylan Bawlen was caused by another person.

Police said that detectives interviews the parents and the father admitted involvement in the child’s death.

Police arrested 19-year-old Javion R. Bawlen and charged him with involuntary manslaughter.