Columbus Fashion Week celebrates 10th year and is bigger than ever

Columbus Fashion Week is in full swing and this year is bigger than ever. The event is celebrating its 10th year.

Thomas McClure started the fashion event for a simple reason. He had models that needed a runway and knew designers who wanted to showcase their work.

“It’s been quite a journey,” exclaimed McClure. “Columbus has a thriving arts scene.”

“We created fashion week Columbus not knowing how much growth we would have 10 years later,” he explained.



This year they are featuring 9 local designers plus a headliner. The headlining designer this year is Christian Cowan. He has been designing clothing for stars like Nicki Minaj, Mikey Cyrus, Beyoncé and Katy Perry.

Locally, some of the Columbus designers are also making a name for themselves. Joan Madison had always dreamed of becoming a designer.

“It’s a creative spirit I have had from the age of 7,” explained Madison. “I used to design clothing for my barbies and sell them in the lunchroom cafeteria.”



She worked in the fashion district in New York for a decade before coming to Columbus to work with L Brands. She realized she still wanted to open her own store, so she did. She has participated in Columbus Fashion Week multiple times and is thrilled to be able to do it again this year.

“My collection is a little bit of glitz and glam,” she noted. “When a woman enters the room, she feels empowered.”

Nia Noelle, Style Director of Fashion Week Columbus, says there is no city for fashion like Columbus.



“I haven’t lived anywhere where the arts were embraced so much like Columbus,” says Noelle.” Everyone is doing art here in some form and fashion is a form of art.”

“We have some designers that are new and some that are coming back, and they are fired up,” explained Noelle.

But the fashion community is also welcoming in new designers to this weeklong celebration. Ferret Campos moved to Columbus last year from New York and is loving the Capital City. He started with nothing in Mexico and created his brand from scratch.

“Being here is so emotional because i just moved to the Columbus, “My collection is a lot of bright colors and it’s called Mexican Dreams.”

Fashion Week is more than just the clothing. The nonprofit organization gives scholarships to design students, models get help signing to labels and designers are assisted with the business side of their brand.

Found out more about more here: Columbus Fashion Week

Fall Fashion Show

Wednesday, October 16th

6:00pm-9:00pm

Macy’s at Easton

Meet Christian Cowan

Thursday, October 17th

7:00pm-10:00pm

Joseph V Canzani Center

Friday, October 18th

Mixer

MUST RSVP

Saturday, October 19th

Runway Finale Show

National Veterans Museum