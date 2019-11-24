Columbus family deals with loss of son, grandson following Friday shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A local family is calling for an end to gun violence after their own son, grandson, and brother was killed Friday night.

Columbus Police said Brenden Brown, 18, was shot on Columbus’ east side around 7:15 p.m.

His family is looking for closure since so far, no arrests have been made.

Brenden’s mother helps other families who have lost loved ones to gun violence.

Now she’s going through it herself.

Her family is now looking for answers and they want the violence to stop.

“He was the best grandson in the world,” said Rhonda Brown, Brenden’s grandmother.

Brenden is being remembered for his big smile, his love for basketball, and his love for his family. He was one of five children with four younger sisters.

Rhonda Brown calls him a gentle giant.

“His smile was so big,” she said Saturday. “His heart was so big.”

Friday night, he was shot and killed on Shady Lane Road. According to Columbus Police, he was in his car near a vigil near Shady Lane Elementary School when he was shot. Police said he then sped up and crashed into utility poles near Livingston Avenue.

“My boy didn’t deserve this, he didn’t, he didn’t,” said Brenden’s mother Keeandra Brown. “He was amazing.”

Keeandra Brown runs a Facebook page dedicated to honoring lives taken too soon. Now she’s honoring her own son.

“He just started his life and somebody robbed him from it,” she said.

Brenden wanted to become a barber. Now his family wants his killer caught and the violence to end.

“I just wish you guys, put these guns down, it’s not worth it,” said Rhonda Brown. “It’s not worth taking somebody else’s life. Someone who didn’t deserve to die like he died.”

Police said Brenden may have been shot by an unknown person inside his vehicle, but so far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4730 or hconley@columbuspolice.org.