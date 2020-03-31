Columbus extends tax filing deadline to July 15

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The deadline to file and pay Columbus city income taxes has been extended to July 15 to be in line with federal and state filing dates.

IRS, Ohio Department of Taxation, and City returns are normally due April 15.

Income Tax Administrator Rasheda Hansard said the city’s deadlines are tied to the state’s deadlines in Ohio Revised Code, so taxpayers will automatically receive this extension without having to file any additional forms.

“The extended deadline will not only give taxpayers relief in light of the economic impacts of COVID-19, but also will make it easier to remember that Tax Day is July 15 at all levels of government,” the city said in a press release.

The filing extension does not apply to employer deposits of withholding or returns for hotel/motel/short-term rental tax or admissions tax.

The Division of Income Tax will post further guidelines to its website, www.columbus.gov/IncomeTaxDivision, in the next few days.