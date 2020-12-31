Columbus extends Stay at Home advisory until Jan. 23

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health, along with Franklin County Public Health, have extended the Stay at Home advisory until Jan. 23.

The extension coincides with Governor Mike DeWine’s extension of the statewide 10 p.m. curfew, due to continuing community spread of COVID-19 and high daily case numbers.

“Residents also are strongly advised not to have any guests in their homes and to celebrate New Year’s Eve and watch sporting events at home with only the people in their household. We urge those who are required to travel out of the state to follow all local and state guidelines,” a release from CPH reads.

“While case numbers remain high, the curfew and stay at home advisory are working with cases trending down over the last three weeks,” said Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts. “The COVID vaccine is here and hope is on the horizon for better health and a brighter year. But we must continue what we are doing to maintain this downward trend while we work to get our community vaccinated and protected.”

According to the release, the Stay at Home Advisory supplements all current orders of Governor DeWine, the Ohio Department of Health, Franklin County, the City of Columbus, and the municipalities of Franklin County.