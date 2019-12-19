Columbus esports startup trains teens who just won $262K playing Fortnite

Justin Kogge began hosting Fortnite championships last year at his Game Arena esports facility in Hilliard. Less than two years later, he’s celebrating the recent victories of two athletes represented by his new esports venture, Vanguard.

The athletes – known in the esports world as Vanguard KEZ and Yung Calculator –won a combined $262,500 in the Fortnite Champion Series this month. Fortnite generated $2.4 billion in revenue last year, according to market research firm SuperData.

Kogge’s Vanguard team, which launched in November, also has signed three other Fortnite players, a Smash Brothers player and an Apex Legends player. Kogge said he is also getting ready to sign another well-known player in the esports industry that will give the team access to 25 million Twitter impressions per month.

