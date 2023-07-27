COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Wonderful human being: Those are the three words Bruce Garfield used to describe the late Sinead O’Connor.

Irish media reported O’Connor’s death on July 26. She was 56 years old. Her cause of death has not been released.

Garfield, an entertainment executive who is now the executive director at the Columbus Music Commission, represented O’Connor during her career up until the fall of 2017.

Sold out show for Sinead O’Connor. (Courtesy/ Bruce Garfield)

“We went on the road and toured places she’s never been to, and she was very happy,” Garfield said.”

O’Connor’s rise to fame began in 1987 when she released her first album, “The Lion and the Cobra.” Later in 1990, she covered Prince’s ballad “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which earned her three Grammy nominations.

While representing O’Connor, Garfield enjoyed working alongside her, but said you “weren’t sure which Sinead you were getting.”

“She was so loveable that everybody in the entourage would lovingly tolerate the changes and basically be saddened by the fact she was so tortured,” Garfield said.

Garfield said O’Connor suffered from mental health episodes, which she shared publicly. As she faced her troubles, Garfield said she loved being around the band and crew, saying she was a “rascal.”

“She smiled about all things that were involved with performing,” Garfield said. “When she hit that stage, she was a nontroubled person.”

As an artist, activist and mother, Garfield said nothing compares to O’Connor.

“It breaks my heart,” Garfield said. “I love that woman, and out of all the artists I’ve worked with in my career, she was the one I cared for the most … and the most talented.”