Columbus drops curfew charges against majority of protesters charged

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said his office plans to dismiss all further curfew cases as they are received after Columbus City Councilmembers called for those who have been charged with failure to disperse or violating curfew to have those charges dropped.

Tonight these people who are protesting for a 12th straight day will no longer be limited to 10 p.m. after the curfew was rescinded on Saturday.

But before this, more than two dozen protesters were hit with charges for violating the curfew, which led to city council members to call for the charges to be dropped.

Klein said Monday that by the end of the day, 19 of the 28 cases have been dismissed and currently no individuals are in jail for these offenses.

City Council President Pro Tem Elizabeth Brown said this is about protecting these people and their First Amendment rights. She also said past these protests and the consequences from them, we need to focus on real change.

“The close of protests is not the end, right?” Brown said. “That’s not actually the resolution we are looking for, protests dying out. What we’re looking for is action to reach a point of racial justice.”

The city attorney’s office said as for the remainder of other cases, the office is individually reviewing allegations of violence, and will only be pursuing those with clear evidence.