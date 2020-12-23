Columbus doctor first Ohio lawmaker to receive COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As the political season winds down, Ohio State Representative Beth Liston (D-Dublin) is fully shifting her focus to her other job.

Liston is a doctor of hospital medicine at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. During the pandemic, she’s been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I care for people who have COVID, who are sick enough to be hospitalized, but maybe aren’t at the point where they need a breathing tube or a ventilator,” explained Liston MD, PhD.

“There’s a high intensity in the hospital right now because people are sicker, and we’re worried they’re going to decompensate quickly.”

Wednesday morning, Liston joined nearly 1,000 OSUMC frontline workers in receiving a first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

“[I want] to show people it’s safe, we’re comfortable with it… but also because I think that excitement is important,” she said. “People see, they know someone who got the vaccine or they can see it actually being given to someone they have a connection to.”

Liston said her experience in the medical field, particularly during the pandemic, has informed her policy work at the statehouse.

“COVID is related to health and I can explain vaccines are safe, yes, masks make a difference and here’s why,” she said. “I use a health lens for policy.”

Liston is the first member of the Ohio General Assembly to receive the vaccine. She hopes demonstrating her own confidence in it, will encourage others to trust vaccination efforts statewide.

“It’s important for us to do it to start getting back to normal,” she said.

Liston will receive a second dose of the Moderna vaccine in 28 days. Patients who receive the Pfizer vaccine will wait 21 days between doses.