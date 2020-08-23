Columbus Division of Police: 2 shot at ‘after hours’ bar

by: NBC4 staff

Posted:
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two victims walked into a local hospital with gun wounds, early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The Columbus Division of Police says officers responded to a report of two walk-in shooting victims at Mount Carmel East Hospital at 4:14 a.m.

According to police, the victims were outside of an unknown ‘after hours’ bar when shots were fired by an unknown suspect.

The victims were unable to give the bar’s location, stated police.  

Columbus Police says the first victim was struck in the right leg and is expected to survive her injury. The second victim was struck in his left hand and is expected to survive as well.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4141.

