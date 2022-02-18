COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– More than three dozen men and women took their oath Friday as the Columbus Division of Fire officially welcomed the members of its 113th recruit class.

“It was a long journey. It was tough. All the training that we had to go through, getting up every day, going to the training academy,” recalls Kenneth Freeman, the class’s top recruit.

In total, 39 recruits raised their right hand on Friday as CFD swore in the newest members of the department.

For Freeman, a Columbus native, the drive to serve his hometown has been a lifelong calling.

“The opportunity to impact people’s lives directly every day that you go to work, and the opportunity to do something that really helps people,” describes Freeman.

CFD’s 113th class was the first for recruit training Captain Steven Riley, who watched his group grow from civilians off the street into public servants committed to their mission.

“You witness trauma, you’re part of trauma, so it is difficult, it is mentally taxing,” says Captain Riley. “Mental fitness is the biggest part of the game, and it’s going to be a great career for them. It’s truly the best job in the world.”

Class 113 is made up of individuals from varying backgrounds and careers — including a former Columbus police officer.

For Riley, the division’s growing diversity is strengthening its connection to the city.

“The more we can understand the community, the more we understand different backgrounds, ethnicities, religious preferences, it just makes us better as firefighters,” Captain Riley explains.

Placing the public above themselves, that’s how each of the latest recruits was trained and it’s a pledge that each of them make each time the alarm sounds.

After a more than 2-year process, and eight months of training, the 39 recruits are now connected as family.

For Freeman, they walked into the academy as individuals but now head out into the community as one.

“These are going to be people I depend on for the rest of my life, people that are my best friends,” Freeman says.

Captain Riley says Sunday will be the first day on the job for some of the recruits.

Class 114 is already in training and is set to graduate in August.