Columbus Division of Fire Chief announces his resignation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Fire Chief Kevin O’Conner has announced he will be resigning from his position.

The resignation will be effective starting May 28, 2020.

“I appreciate Chief O’Connor’s service to the Columbus residents as part of the Fire team for 31 years,” said Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. “His commitment to expanding diversity through the cadet program has positioned the Division to better reflect the community that it serves in the near future.”

Interviews will be held to select an interim chief from within the Division of Fire, while the city launces a nationwide search to identify the best candidates to lead the Columbus Division of Fire.