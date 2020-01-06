Columbus Dispatch moving print production to Indianapolis

The Columbus Dispatch_6360

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Dispatch has announced it’s moving printing and production operation to Indianapolis.  

The Dispatch released Monday that it would be moving the production from its west Columbus location to a sister facility in Indianapolis this coming March.  

According to the paper, 188 full and part-time employees will be affected by the move.

In 2015, the Wolfe family, longtime owners of the Columbus Distpatch, sold the paper to New Media Investment Group Inc., which merged with Gannett in 2019.

