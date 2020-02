COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Danceville, U.S.A., a ballroom dance studio located in the Short North, has partnered with One Tree Planted, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to global reforestation.

Beginning in February, for every dance lesson taken at Danceville, one real-life tree will be planted.

To begin dancing, call the studio at 614-223-1774 or visit www.dancevilleusa.com/shop.