Columbus Crew won’t be sidelined by Coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Crew SC leaves this afternoon for their first away game of the season, facing Seattle Sounders FC. However, the team has to worry about walking away with a win and keeping players safe from the Coronavirus.

Currently, Seattle is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 and the Crew said in a statement they were monitoring the situation but ultimately decided to go.

“We still have a job to do, we have to go there and play the game. The game’s not off,” said head coach Caleb Porter.

The team will be taking precautions for this trip by chartering a flight instead of traveling coach.

“We’re chartering home immediately after the game so we’ll be in market a short amount of time and we’ll be on a plane with just our team,” said Porter.

The Crew also said in their statement “Crew SC and MAPFRE Stadium will continue to work with relevant governmental agencies and the Club’s task force to monitor the situation over the next week ahead of the Club’s scheduled home match.”

Fans at Endeavor Brewing and Spirits say no matter what happens, it won’t dampen this fan bases’ spirit.

“We have a lot of crew supporters and faithful always coming through our door so we’ll happily give them an elbow tap and pour them a beer,” said Scott Talmage, Owner.