Columbus Crew to offer single-dose COVID-19 vaccines at Saturday’s match

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Columbus Crew_9080

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Fans attending Saturday’s home match against D.C. United at Crew Stadium will be able to get a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine through the end of halftime.

The Crew has partnered with Columbus Public Health to offer the vaccines in front of the Black & Gold gates beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Those who would like to receive the vaccine should bring a form of government ID and an insurance card, if available.

“As a Club, we have already made vaccines available to players and team staff and we are proud to announce that 93% have received vaccinations thus far,” said President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss