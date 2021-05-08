Columbus Crew to offer single-dose COVID-19 vaccines at Saturday’s match

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Fans attending Saturday’s home match against D.C. United at Crew Stadium will be able to get a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine through the end of halftime.

The Crew has partnered with Columbus Public Health to offer the vaccines in front of the Black & Gold gates beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Those who would like to receive the vaccine should bring a form of government ID and an insurance card, if available.

“As a Club, we have already made vaccines available to players and team staff and we are proud to announce that 93% have received vaccinations thus far,” said President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko.