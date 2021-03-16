Columbus Crew SC releases more information on ‘Astor Park’ mixed-use area surrounding new stadium

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Astor Park is the name of the mixed-use neighborhood adjacent to New Crew Stadium in downtown Columbus, officials with the soccer club released Tuesday.

“Anchored by Columbus Crew SC’s new world-class, modern stadium, the cohesive neighborhood features internationally inspired Class-A offices with ground-floor retail, sophisticated multi-family living, easy access to serene natural resources, and a globally recognized and carefully curated art program which will be displayed throughout the neighborhood. The master plan ultimately focuses on creating an active, pedestrian friendly neighborhood within a park-like, riverfront setting,” a release from the Pizzuti Companies and Haslam Sports Group states.

“We are committed to designing and programming a walkable neighborhood that not only adds to the vibrancy of the community, but provides opportunities for people to gather, live with art, enjoy outdoor activities, and experience one of the nation’s most dynamic, world-class soccer stadiums,” said Joel S. Pizzuti, President and Chief Operating Officer of The Pizzuti Companies.















(courtesy of The Pizzuti Companies and Haslam Sports Group)

Astor Park will feature two-acre public park, a pedestrian bridge and direct access to the Olentangy Trail, as well as the Central Ohio Greenway network.

“We love how Astor Park is evolving and are excited for the Columbus community to experience the neighborhood in so many unique and exciting ways,” said Dee Haslam, Chief Executive Officer of Haslam Sports Group. “We’re certainly thrilled that New Crew Stadium within Astor Park points to the exciting future of Crew SC, Major League Soccer and the world-class city of Columbus. While the name Astor Park was derived from its historic soccer roots, we know the neighborhood itself will be vibrant and dynamic with great energy year-round from people working, living, and enjoying the beautiful green space.”

Astor Park is named after the birthplace of American soccer, Astor House, in New York City, where, in April 1913, Thomas Cahill founded the United States Football Association, which later became the United States Soccer Federation.