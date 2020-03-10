Columbus Crew SC plans to play home match Saturday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew SC says the home match this Saturday is set to go on as schedule.

According to a release, the match between the Columbus Crew SC and Real Salt Lake, Saturday at 5pm, at MAPFRE Stadium will be played.

“Major League Soccer’s task force has been regularly communicating with MLS clubs regarding appropriate measures to take as the situation continues to evolve. The health and safety of the players, staff and supporters are of utmost importance. Crew SC and MAPFRE Stadium, through their dedicated task force, will continue to work with relevant governmental agencies and Major League Soccer to monitor the situation and react as necessary throughout the week,” the release states.

It was also announced that MAPFRE Stadium will have the following protocols in place for the match:



Hand sanitizers available in restrooms, guest services and first-aid locations.

Attendants in both the men’s and women’s restrooms to regularly clean surfaces.

Non-essential pre-match, halftime and post-match activations will be temporarily postponed.



Additional information on COVID-19, including health tips, news updates and other resources, is available via the Ohio Department of Health. Guests attending Saturday’s match are encouraged to frequently wash their hands and avoid contact with their eyes, nose and mouth.