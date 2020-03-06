Columbus Crew SC moving ahead with Seattle travel plans

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Crew SC says it is still planning to participate in Saturday’s match in Seattle.

The club issued the following statement:

Columbus Crew SC, along with Major League Soccer and its Clubs, have been closely monitoring Coronavirus (COVID-19). Major League Soccer’s task force has been monitoring the most recent developments and communicating with MLS clubs regarding appropriate measures to take as the situation continues to evolve. The health and safety of the players, staff and supporters are of utmost importance. In collaboration with MLS, Crew SC intends to continue with its match preparation, including travel, in advance of Saturday’s road match in Seattle and will be monitoring the situation as it develops. Crew SC and MAPFRE Stadium will continue to work with relevant governmental agencies and the Club’s task force to monitor the situation over the next week ahead of the Club’s scheduled home match.

The club’s statement comes after reports that a part-time employee of CenturyLink Field tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus after working at a Seattle Dragons XFL game on February 22, KING reported.

The Seattle Sounders FC plays its home games at CenturyLink Field.