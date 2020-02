COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Black & Gold Week is officially here! The opening match is just a few days away.

It will be against New York City FC at MAPFRE Stadium (12:30 p.m. ET kickoff). As Sunday approaches, there are a few days’ worth of #Crew96 festivities taking place around central Ohio.



Thursday: Crew at OSU

Friday: Crew takes over COSI at 6pm

Saturday: Crewsmas across Columbus

Sunday: Kickoff is 12:30 ET