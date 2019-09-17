Columbus Crew SC announces downtown stadium groundbreaking

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– The Columbus Crew SC has announced when it will be groundbreaking at its downtown stadium.

A groundbreaking ceremony that is open to the public will take place 2pm, October 10 at 650 West Nationwide Boulevard, the location of the new stadium.

Our Community. Our Family. Our Dream.



𝘼𝙡𝙡 are welcome. — Columbus Crew SC (@ColumbusCrewSC) September 17, 2019

The event is set to feature music from DJ AXCESS and food trucks for Crew SC supporters in attendance beginning at 1:00pm. The first 500 supporters in attendance will receive a commemorative groundbreaking mini shovel.

The Crew would like to open the new stadium in July 2021.