Columbus craft brewer making hard seltzer, special beer for growing taco chain

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Seventh Son Brewing Co. has partnered with Condado to create a hard seltzer that will be exclusive to the local taco chain’s 10 Ohio restaurants, including six in Central Ohio.

Tacocat Kitty Paw is a hard seltzer with guava and lime.

The six Columbus-area Condados get an additional exclusive beverage. Seventh Son and the restaurant also took the brewery’s Assistant Manager golden ale and added key lime and a hint of vanilla to it to create a special beer for the partnership.

