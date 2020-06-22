Columbus council president pro tem to hold hearings on buying military equipment for police

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The president pro tem of the Columbus City Council has called for hearings on whether the city should fund the purchase of military-grade equipment for the city’s police department.

City Council President Pro Tem Elizabeth Brown issued a statement Monday saying that as the chairperson of the council’s finance committee, she plans on holding hearings to update the city’s purchasing code, which currently allows for the police department to buy “equipment that only belongs in the hands of military operations.”

“We cannot build a paramilitary operation and expect officers employed by it to keep the peace,” Brown wrote in the statement. “The presence of police should never look and feel to residents like we are at war.”

The statement comes after a contentious few days of protests in downtown Columbus. Police and protesters clashed on Sunday near the Ohio Statehouse, and there are reports of police using pepper spray against a young disabled man. Ohio State Highway Patrol asked late last week for peace following late-night demonstrations that resulted in a fire being set in the street, shots fired, and an injury-causing accident.

Brown’s statement said the hearings would begin before the Fourth of July holiday.

Brown’s full statement reads: