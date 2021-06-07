Columbus council OKs funding to build affordable housing at site of fatal shooting of ‘Dimebag’ Darrell

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus City Council voted Monday to approve more than $4 million in grants to an affordable housing project at the site of a music club where a popular heavy metal guitarist was shot to death on stage in 2004.

Council will contribute $2.175 million from the 2020 Capital budget for Sinclair Family Apartments at 5055 Sinclair Avenue, the site of Alrosa Villa.

On Dec. 8, 2004, a gunman rushed the stage at Alrosa Villa during a performance by Damageplan, shooting lead guitarist “Dimebag” Darrell Abbot, 38, several times, killing him.

Three other people died in the shooting. They were Jeffrey Thompson, the band’s head of security; Nathan Bray, a fan who attempted to help Abbott and Thompson; and Erin Halk, an employee who tried to disarm the shooter.

The gunman was killed by police at the scene.

The project is set to include three four-story buildings with a total of 180 one, two, three, and four-bedroom apartments with the goal of serving low-income families in Columbus.

Council is set to provide an additional $2.175 million in grants from the 2021 Capital budget.

“By providing project-based vouchers to the project, CMHA (Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority) is helping to ensure that Sinclair Family Apartments becomes a true mixed-income community that serves individuals and families at a variety of affordability levels,” the legislation passed by council states.

The project is the result of a public-private partnership between CMHA and The NRP Group.

