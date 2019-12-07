Columbus considering changes to price of parking

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — City of Columbus parking officials are considering a proposal that could increase the price drivers pay to park at meters.

According to Robert Ferrin, the city’s assistant director of parking services, drivers would be able to choose between a 30-minute meter, a three-hour meter, or an unlimited meter, when deciding where to park downtown.

Under the proposal, the unlimited metered spots would increase from 40 cents to 50 cents an hour. Three-hour parking would increase by $0.25, to $1.00 an hour, and 30-minute parking would also rise from $1.00 to $1.50 an hour.

“It’s really just about creating some consistency and helping to streamline things,” Ferrin said. “By adjusting rates to 50 cents, $1 and $1.50, we are going to hopefully start encouraging folks that if you want to park on the street, great, but there are also a lot of off-street options, both lots and garages, as well as other transportation options to get to and from downtown.”

While Ferrin said the proposal is expected to take effect in February, the city is still asking for input on the changes.

Drivers can fill out a survey by clicking here, or by scanning a QR code found on one of several meters downtown.

In addition to changing the rates, Ferrin said the city will also make the ParkColumbus app available for all drivers, opting to park at downtown meters.