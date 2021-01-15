Columbus community leaders to address potential inauguration protests

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Leaders with the city of Columbus will be addressing the possible protests happening during the upcoming presidential inauguration.

Mayor Andrew Ginther will be joined at 11 a.m., Friday, by several others including U.S. Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, Ohio State Senator Stephanie Kunze, Columbus City Council President Shannon J. and Columbus Police Chief Tom Quinlan to discuss the possible protests of the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden..

On Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a proclamation mobilizing the Ohio National Guard ahead of the expected protests.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol will also be at the Statehouse to help with security.

DeWine also announced that that the Statehouse would be closed Sunday through Wednesday as a precaution, as well as all state office buildings in downtown Columbus.