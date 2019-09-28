Columbus Community Cup an “adult field day” that benefits the community

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Hundreds of central Ohio co-workers put in work off the clock for some friendly competition Saturday.

In its second year, the Columbus Community Cup attracted more than 600 participants and nearly doubled its inaugural turnout.

“Everybody enjoys a little competition, all the bragging rights and just a lot of fun and camaraderie as well,” said Linda Logan, the executive director for the Greater Columbus Sports Commission.

The non-profit organizes the one-day challenge, inviting companies and organizations to form teams and compete in 13 different sports and activities. Thirty-seven teams signed up for the 2019 event promoting team-building and wellness.

“It builds a sense of community, it connects us with many other individuals in other companies. It sort of builds the fabric of the community,” explained Gary McNutt, who was participating with seven coworkers from First Merchants Bank.

In addition to competitions like cornhole, soccer, frisbee, dodgeball, and tug-of-war, a tailgate zone provided a space for cheering, resting and family-friendly games.

Leading up to the Community Cup, teams could earn additional competition points with fundraising efforts. The Charity Challenge ended Sept. 3 and collected donations for the Mid-Ohio Foodbank, gently-used athletic gear for the YMCA, and monetary gifts for the Columbus Foundation’s Gifts of Kindness program.

“It’s a fantastic thing to see a lot of people in Columbus just come together for an awesome cause,” said James Kinzer, a participant with a team from State Auto.

The Greater Columbus Sports Commission is responsible for organizing initiatives like #SavetheCrew and local and national events like the 2018 NCAA Women’s Final Four. Community Cup coordinators said their goal is to market Columbus as a top sports destination and promote a sense of community pride over athletics.

Logan explained, “We say Columbus has no off-season.”