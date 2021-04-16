Columbus Clippers fans excited after waiting nearly two years to cheer on their team

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s been nearly two years since Columbus Clippers fans walked through these gates.

But tonight, a crowd of up to 1,000 people got the chance to see the team play in-person here at Huntington Park.

“I’m so excited, like just for the game, I’m really excited,” said Aayla Mizer, a Columbus Clippers fan.

Mizer and her father are here to watch their favorite baseball team. A tradition her dad says they’ve been doing together since she was three. And the team’s management says they’re ready to welcome fans back into the stadium.

“Well we’re excited, and we’re also a little cautious,” said Ken Schnacke, general manager and president of the Columbus Clippers.

Schnacke says while they’re back to being open, that doesn’t mean all is back to normal. COVID safety guidelines will be in place throughout the season to keep people spread apart and healthy.

“Social distancing between pods is six feet or more, and you can see we’ve got an awful lot of yellow tape around the ballpark. We’ll have ushers and staff in every section, masks are to be worn at all times, except when you’re in your seat eating and drinking,” said Schnacke.

As the season goes on, and if the state will allow it, they could add up to around 5,000 people, if restrictions are lifted, he explained.

“So it all depends on how we do as a community and pitching in to help out to make everyone feel safe,” said Schnacke.