Columbus Clintonville neighborhood police reports 3/4/2021 – 3/10/2021

A look at police reports filed in the Clintonville neighborhood of Columbus between March 4, 2021 and March 10, 2021.

3/4/2021

27xx North High Street – Suspect was trespassed from a commercial property and told he is no longer welcome in the complex.

3/6/2021

4932 North High Street – Dollar General was robbed at gunpoint. Suspect took $350 in cash, dog toys, socks and cigarettes.

3/7/2021

2xx Garden Rd. – Victim reports someone filed for unemployment in his name.

4xxx Fairlawn Dr. – 25-year-old victim says he got into a fight with his roommate. During the fight, victim says he was thrown on the couch and punched in the face. Suspect admitted to wrestling the victim, but not to punching. After the fight, victim went to his mother’s house. No charges filed.

2680 N. High St. – Officers responded to CVS on an assault report. Employees said they knocked some items out of the hands of a suspected shoplifter. While an employee called police, he said he was assaulted by the suspect, punched and kicked from behind. The victim told police he put the suspect in a headlock in order to subdue him. The suspect bit his was out of the hold and left before police arrived. Victim was treated for a cut to the hand.

3/8/2021

2768 North High Street – Lucky’s Market reported a shoplifting. Suspect left with a 12 pack of Brewdog Elvis Juice.

4xx E. Dunedin Rd. – Victim reports someone filed for unemployment in her name.

2680 N. High St. – CVS robbed by a person passing a note demanding money. $300 cash reported stolen.

26xx Neil Ave. – Olentangy Village resident reports that she left her door unlocked while leaving her apartment. When she returned, several items were stolen. Missing property included a Macbook, Nintendo Switch, Nikon camera and prescription medication.

3/10/2021

3417 North High Street – Kroger Assistant Manager told suspect he is no longer allowed on property.