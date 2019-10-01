Columbus City Schools closed Wednesday due to heat

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City School superintendent announced schools will be closed for the second day Wednesday due to heat and a lack of air conditioning in some of the school’s buildings.

All classes and school activities were canceled Tuesday due to the extreme heat and lack of air conditioning in some of the school buildings.

The decision to cancel Wednesday’s classes was announced by the district just before 4 p.m. by Superintendent Dr.Talisa Dixon.

The district is in the middle of a $125 million building maintenance program called Operation: Fix It, with much of that work involving the addition of air conditioning to the older buildings.

There are still more than 30 school buildings that are not fully air-conditioned.

Some have air conditioning in the offices and library, or in some cases, the cafeteria, but not in the classrooms.

While canceling classes puts a burden on families who need to adjust at the last minute, some students and teachers said the conditions in some schools are unacceptable.

“Sweat starts dripping down your face, it starts getting in your eyes, you’re skin is sticking to the tables and your brain just doesn’t want to learn because your body is so focused on keeping yourself alive and maintaining that cooling temperature so it really creates a difficult learning environment,” said Columbus Alternative High School student Brandon Simmons.