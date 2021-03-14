Columbus City Schools to move more classes to hybrid learning Monday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – For the first time in a full year, Columbus City Schools will be welcoming more students back into the classroom.

Monday is the first day of in-person learning for some sixth, 11, and 12 graders in the Capital City.

“A year ago, I was like, ‘Aw, yes. Three weeks, extra spring break,’” said Centennial High School senior Jaylon Jackson. “Now I’m like, ‘When can we get back to normal?’”

The district, parents, and students have been preparing for this moment.

Centennial students said they’re excited and cannot believe it’s been a year since they learned inside a classroom.

Columbus City Schools is transitioning into its blended learning model in groups, with sixth graders, juniors, and seniors in cohort A going back Monday. Students in cohort B go back Thursday.

The blended learning model calls for students learning in-person two days a week and remote for three days a week.

Students said they’ve gotten used to learning at home, but are ready to be back in the classroom.

“No socialization and it’s just way easier to be at school and have people to work on work with, ask teachers questions, not have to email them,” said Centennial junior Rachael Schutte. “It’s just going to be a simpler way to learn, you know?”

“Yes, I’m excited, but also, like I said, there’s challenges, but overall, I’m excited to see how it goes,” Jackson said.

Students will return in phases:

March 15 – Cohort A students in grades 6, 11, and 12 will transition to blended learning

March 18 – Cohort B students in grades 6, 11, and 12 transition

March 22 – Cohort A students in grades 7, 8, 9 and 10 transition

March 25 – Cohort B students in grades 7, 8, 9 and 10 transition

According to CCS Superintendent/CEO Dr. Talisa Dixon, the district is using CARES Act funding to partner with COTA to provide 9th through 12th-grade students with passes to access transit services.