Columbus City Schools to move last group of students back into classroom this week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For the first time in more than a year, all grades of Columbus City Schools students will be in school, in person, for at least a couple days this week.

The transition to blended learning continues Monday.

Grades 7, 8, 9, and 10 are all heading back to the classroom this week, the only CCS grades that haven’t transitioned to blended learning.

Students in these grades have gone more than a year without stepping foot inside their classrooms.

Just like the other grades that have already moved to the two day in-person, three day remote schedule, these grades are split in two cohorts, with cohort A starting Monday.

One Columbus mother has a ninth grader returning Monday. Her sixth-grader returned last week. She is confident that both her children are going to learn better inside the classroom.

“I am so happy for them because I’m pretty sure they miss school, but at the same time, I feel kind of nervous,” she said. “I’m nervous because we’re still in a pandemic but like I said, I’m pretty sure the school is taking all the precautions and I’m sure they’re going to be safe, so I’m happy for them.”

Cohort B for those same grades will return to the classroom Thursday.

