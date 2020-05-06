Columbus City Schools to lose nearly $9.2 million from state budget cuts

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools will lose nearly $9.2 million in state funding after budget cuts announced Tuesday by Governor Mike DeWine.
According to information released Wednesday by the Office of Budget and Management, Columbus City Schools will have its state appropriation reduced by $9,168,987, 1.16% of its total operating budget.
Columbus City Schools is the largest district in the state and has the largest individual budget cut.
Cuts at other central Ohio districts:
- Bexley – $635,141
- Delaware – $773,391
- Dublin – $3,461,045
- Gahanna-Jefferson – $1,667,459
- Grandview Heights – $320,495
- Hilliard – $3,132,169
- Lancaster – $1,204,200
- Olentangy – $2,988,386
- Westerville – $2,776,453
- Whitehall – $335,406
- Worthington – $2,193,375
State universities face a 3.8% across the board appropriation cut.
- Columbus State – $2,654,134
- Ohio State – $14,921,919
- Ohio University – $6,652,391