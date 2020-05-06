Columbus City Schools to lose nearly $9.2 million from state budget cuts

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools will lose nearly $9.2 million in state funding after budget cuts announced Tuesday by Governor Mike DeWine.

According to information released Wednesday by the Office of Budget and Management, Columbus City Schools will have its state appropriation reduced by $9,168,987, 1.16% of its total operating budget.

Columbus City Schools is the largest district in the state and has the largest individual budget cut.

Cuts at other central Ohio districts:

Bexley – $635,141

Delaware – $773,391

Dublin – $3,461,045

Gahanna-Jefferson – $1,667,459

Grandview Heights – $320,495

Hilliard – $3,132,169

Lancaster – $1,204,200

Olentangy – $2,988,386

Westerville – $2,776,453

Whitehall – $335,406

Worthington – $2,193,375

State universities face a 3.8% across the board appropriation cut.