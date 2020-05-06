Columbus City Schools to lose nearly $9.2 million from state budget cuts

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools will lose nearly $9.2 million in state funding after budget cuts announced Tuesday by Governor Mike DeWine.

According to information released Wednesday by the Office of Budget and Management, Columbus City Schools will have its state appropriation reduced by $9,168,987, 1.16% of its total operating budget.

Columbus City Schools is the largest district in the state and has the largest individual budget cut.

Cuts at other central Ohio districts:

  • Bexley – $635,141
  • Delaware – $773,391
  • Dublin – $3,461,045
  • Gahanna-Jefferson – $1,667,459
  • Grandview Heights – $320,495
  • Hilliard – $3,132,169
  • Lancaster – $1,204,200
  • Olentangy – $2,988,386
  • Westerville – $2,776,453
  • Whitehall – $335,406
  • Worthington – $2,193,375

State universities face a 3.8% across the board appropriation cut.

  • Columbus State – $2,654,134
  • Ohio State – $14,921,919
  • Ohio University – $6,652,391

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools