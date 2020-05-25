Columbus City Schools to continue online instruction for summer session

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus City Schools System will continue using online instruction for the upcoming summer school session.

According to CCS, the session is set to begin on June 15 and continue until July 25.

Registration for the session begins Tuesday, May 26, and ends Friday, June 5, through the Infinite Campus Parent Portal.

Students will continue to use the online educational platforms Edmentum, iReady, Study Island, and Achieve3000, all of which are currently in use for the CCS Online Learning Academy.

Online learning for elementary and middle school students will be held Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. For secondary students, the classes will run Monday through Friday and offer expanded hours to allow students more flexibility for assignments, tests, and support.

“This online Summer Experience will provide students who need additional support, the opportunity to complete additional learning,” said Dr. Talisa Dixon, Columbus City Schools superintendent in a statement. “Whether it’s catching up with their classmates, working ahead, or recapturing courses they may have struggled with.”

More information can be found on the CCS website.