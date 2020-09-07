Columbus City Schools to begin year online Tuesday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Parents in Columbus are preparing for the start of another school year.

But this year, instead of making sure they have pencils and paper ready, parents are making sure computers are plugged in.

Columbus City Schools will virtually welcome back more than 50,000 students Tuesday.

Despite the decline in COVID-19 cases in Franklin County, the district is staying the course on its virtual learning plans.

Some families said they feel good about starting the year after a long summer.

“It’s been a big mystery of what it’s going to be like, so we’re anticipating that,” said Natalie Gingerich of Clintonville. “We’re just ready to see what it’s like. I’ve felt more ready to go back to school this year than I have other years, just because there’s been so long since we’ve been out, in one way or another. So it’s felt like a very, very long summer and we’re ready to go back to some kind of a normal routine, whatever that looks like.”

Rest up tonight @ColsCitySchools families, so that we can all RISE UP and make the first day the best day for Columbus City Schools! Virtual learning begins tomorrow for K-12 students. #RiseUpCCS pic.twitter.com/3SqqZVn38P — Dr. Talisa Dixon (@ColsCitySuper) September 7, 2020

Pre-K students in Columbus City Schools will have to wait another week before starting classes. They begin next Tuesday, Sept. 15.

The district will continue its Fuel Up free meal program while students remain learning at home. Click here for more information.