Columbus City Schools to announce final reopening plan

Local News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

NBC4 Jobs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools will announce its final reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year Tuesday afternoon.

District leaders will be joined by Mayor Andrew Ginther, City Council President Shannon Hardin and Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts for a press conference at noon. That briefing can be streamed live right here.

Monday, Dr. Roberts said her guidance to schools is that they wait to send children back to classrooms until there is a 4-week downward trend in cases.

“I want to make sure the kids go back, but I want them to be healthy and safe, as well as the teachers and staff,” said Dr. Roberts.

Originally, the district was planning a blended option for pre-K through 8th grade, sending students to class part of the week and learning remotely the other part. High school students would attend remote classes for at least the first two quarters. A digital academy was going to be available for any families not comfortable returning to school.

More recently, the district said it is considering changing those plans.

“Even with implementing social distancing on school buses and in the classroom, it is still a challenge to bring students and employees back safely if the rate of infection does not begin to trend and sustain downward,” Dixon wrote in a letter to staff members.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools