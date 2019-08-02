Columbus City Schools’ teachers reach deal preventing possible strike

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Teachers with Columbus City Schools have reached a deal with the city board that is expected to prevent a possible strike.

A tweet from the Columbus Education Association stated “1:48am: After 17 straight hours of bargaining a comprehensive conceptual agreement has been reached on a new contract!!! CEA members check your email for details.”

1:48am: After 17 straight hours of bargaining a comprehensive conceptual agreement has been reached on a new contract!!! CEA members check your email for details. — Columbus Education Association (@ColumbusEA) August 2, 2019

Last month, the nearly 4,000-member Columbus Education Association teachers authorized a 10-day notice, in the event they go on strike.

The CEA had been in the process of trying to obtain a new contract for the city’s teachers, which would include higher pay and more benefits. The teachers were also encouraging district leaders to reduce class sizes.

The details of the new contract have not been released.