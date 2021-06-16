Columbus City Schools students getting dirty at summer program

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus City Schools students are getting dirty at summer school this year.

As part of the district’s Summer Experience program, students from kindergarten through 12th can spend time at Spruce Run Environmental Education Center.

It’s the first time the 50 acre nature preserve has offered extensive summer programing.

Students are exercising while also meeting academic standards.

Staff said recharging in nature is exactly what many of the kids need.

“It just does the soul good,” said Janet Love, the administrator on site at Spruce Run. “Kids can come up here and see things and hear things and touch things and smell things they’ve never done before and gain a new appreciation for the world we live in.”

A family donated the Spruce Run land to Columbus City Schools back in 1974. The district hopes to use it for more programming in the future.