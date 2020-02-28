Columbus City Schools reverses course on special education changes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools is reversing course on a decision to make changes to the district’s special education program and transition coordinators.

According to Columbus Education Association, the union representing education professionals in Columbus, 21 of the 26 transition coordinators would have been moved to other positions, leaving special education teachers who are “already overworked” to pick up their duties.

The district also announced changes to its gifted program that will provide services to an additional 860 students.

Columbus City Schools and the Columbus Education Association released the following joint statement:

SUPERINTENDENT/CEO DR. TALISA DIXON

On Wednesday, I met with the Transition Coordinators and the leadership of the Columbus Education Association (CEA). As I listened to the stories of the important work they do with our students, their compassion, care, and commitment to our students and their success was clear. My administrative team and I share this passion for all students. With this common vision in mind, I determined that changing the role of our Transition Coordinators was not the right decision. Therefore, the Transition Coordinator program and the 26 Transition Coordinator positions will remain as they are currently.

I thank President John Coneglio and the leadership and members of the Columbus Education Association for their advocacy for the students that we all serve. The collaboration of the Columbus Education Association and Columbus City Schools shows that together we can make decisions that are in the best interest of our students and the community we serve.

As we look towards the future of our District and the academic programming we provide to our students, I have recommended that we create a task force comprised of a broad group of stakeholders to evaluate our special education program as a whole and decide as a community how we can best serve our students.

In regards to our Gifted Services programming, I have recommended that we move forward with a new, expanded plan instead of the earlier proposed plan. The additional staff that we will deploy to our schools will allow us to significantly increase the number of students who receive gifted services. I am committed to providing equitable opportunities to ALL students in Columbus City Schools, and I believe this will help achieve that goal.

CEA PRESIDENT JOHN CONEGLIO

I would like to thank Dr. Dixon for meeting with the Transition Coordinators. The Superintendent’s decision to keep the Transition Coordinator program as is allows our members to continue to do what they do best — serve our students and their families. I appreciate that Dr. Dixon and the Columbus Education Association were able to come to a mutual understanding and agreement on how to best serve our students. It is not easy to reverse course once a decision has been made, and I applaud her willingness to make this tough decision.

While the District and the Columbus Education Association may disagree from time to time on the best way to serve our students, we all want what is best for our students and their families. We have been and will remain committed to working collaboratively to achieve this goal.