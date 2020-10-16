Columbus City Schools releases statement about increasing COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools released a statement Thursday night regarding the increasing number of COVID-19 cases after Franklin County moved to the red level in the state’s coronavirus alert system.
Columbus City Schools will continue to work with Columbus Public Health to analyze the latest data and how it impacts our District boundaries and family zip codes. Our priority remains the health and safety of our students, staff, families, and the Columbus community as we determine the best course forward to provide rigorous and equitable educational opportunities for all students. At this time, all CCS staff will continue to follow their current work schedule on-site until further notice. We understand that rapid change is the one certainty we can count on as we all work through this ongoing pandemic.Columbus City Schools statement