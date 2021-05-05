Columbus City Schools releases plan for full in-person classes in the fall

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus City School District presented a plan for a full in-person reopening for the 2021-22 school year.

Presented Wednesday during a Board of Education meeting, the plan calls for students attending classes five days a week with staff and student following COVID-19 health and safety guidelines in place at the time.

In addition, the district will provide each student with electronic devices for use in class and at home.

The district also plans to add 33 school counselors, literary specialists for all grades at all schools, and bilingual liaisons.

The plan also lays out plans to replace the current digital academy with a new option called Blend-ED. The Blend-ED option will have full-time teacher support five days a week with flexible scheduling options for families as well as a better balance between synchronous and asynchronous time. The Blend-ED program will be limited to 2,000 students.

The district also laid out its commitment to sports and other extracurricular activities returning for full seasons as well.