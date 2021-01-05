Columbus City Schools postpones winter athletics until Jan. 23

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools has postponed winter athletics until Jan. 23. The postponement includes both games and practices.

Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health have extended the current Stay at Home Advisory until January 23, 2021. The Stay at Home Advisory, which began on November 20, was extended due to high COVID-19 case numbers and community spread and coincides with Governor DeWine’s statewide 10 p.m. curfew. In accordance with the continuation of the Stay at Home Advisory, Columbus City Schools has extended the suspension of all in-person athletic and extracurricular activities until January 23, 2021. CCS understands that this is a difficult situation for our students who typically participate in winter sports and activities. However, we must rely on the guidance from our public health officials and make decisions that prioritize the health and wellbeing of our students, their families, staff members, and the Columbus community. Columbus City Schools statement

Resuming play on Jan. 23 will only leave the teams two weeks before seeding for the district tournament starts.

City league players and coaches spoke with NBC4 a few weeks ago about not getting to play or practice while other teams in Franklin County and Fairfield County have been able to do both for months.

“I came a long way. Four years and I’m just very irritated and mad,” said Arianna Smith, a senior on the Africentric girls basketball team. “Some schools are 15 to 10 minutes away from us and they’re playing but we’re not getting the chance to play.”

Will McKinney is the head coach of the Africentric girls’ basketball team. He said he feels sad and concerned for all of his players who are missing out on the first two months of their season.

“It just hurts so many of our kids, not just Africentric but kids all across the Columbus City League are just missing out on opportunities,” McKinney said.