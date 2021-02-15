Columbus City Schools plans in-person graduations for Class of 2021

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools announced Monday that it is planning to hold in-person graduations for the Class of 2021 this June.

The ceremonies are scheduled for June 2-5. The locations for the graduation ceremonies are still to be determined as the district considers COVID-19 safety protocols for students and attendees.

Graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 were either held virtually or drive-through due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we continue to navigate through this pandemic, our goal is to safely have as much of a traditional graduation ceremony as possible,” said Superintendent/CEO Dr. Talisa Dixon in a press release. “This is an important time not only for our students and families but for our Columbus community, and we want to make it as special as possible while also adhering to the necessary health and safety guidelines.”

The district plans to live stream all the high school graduations.

Summer graduation is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 14 with details to be announced later.

