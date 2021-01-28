Columbus City Schools moves to hybrid learning and parents are concerned

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Final preparations are underway as the largest school district in the state prepares to bring some students back to the classroom for the first time this year.

Columbus City Schools plan to move to blended learning Monday, meaning Kindergarten through 3rd grade will attend classes at school days a week and at home three days a week.

This includes students identified with complex needs as well as those in the technical schools.

The following Monday, the district will add fourth and fifth graders to mix.

Some parents are voicing their concerns saying that they feel that hybrid learning is being rushed and prefer staying remote and that their students get more one on one time online.

“This week they have them trying the asynchronous so Monday and tomorrow have been asynchronous days for us and it’s a struggle it’s hard to get them to sit down and really work on that when they need a lot of help,” said Ashlea Glaser.

The Columbus City School district says they’ve created an online hub to answer concerns saying, “The Superintendent has participated in several Virtual Family Sessions with School Administrators and health officials to talk about specific topics related to how we are ready to safely open our school buildings to staff and students and show what blended learning will look like in Columbus City Schools.”

Parent Sarah Bowman would prefer to say in the remote model and questions if there are enough teachers to cover classes.

“I certainly believe in hoping for the best but preparing for a potential worst and we need to have those metrics clearly defined we need them to be steady and consistent so that caregivers can have an opportunity to anticipate any household contingency plans in the event that any changes would need to happen in the future,” said Bowman.

The district says Digital Academy is an option for people who choose to stay remote.

Here is the link to the blended learning hub as well as the Virtual Family Sessions .